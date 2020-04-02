Early Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Art Style Shots Drew From the Critically Acclaimed Manga Series

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the bigger titles to release in 2020 and that partly has to do to the fact its one of the biggest anime’s to release in all of history.

Dragon Ball started off as a manga, as most anime’s do, and if you’re an avid fan of the franchise, you know there is a very distinct art style to the series. The character designs, background’s, and cars have this iconic look to them. Kakarot tries to draw inspiration from that style, but its just a little different.

Thanks to a new inside look from Japanese video game website — CGWorld.Jp, we get to see some early shots for the game which drew inspiration from the manga/anime more closely. However, after getting the game running in motion with this art style, the game didn’t work as well. It would’ve been cool to pay Kakarot in the original art style, but they had to make the decision to change it and for the most part, fans loved how it turned out.

Check out the full gallery of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in the early Manga development stages down below:













In related news, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their critically acclaimed RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The new trailer is a split between an accolades trailer and a look at the upcoming DLC. If you haven’t tried Kakarot yet and are a Dragon Ball fan, what are you waiting for?!?! The accolades portion of the trailer showcases some of the best highlights from reviewers talking about the critically acclaimed game. Check out the accolades and DLC trailer for DBZ: Kakarot trailer right here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Have you been enjoying the game so far? Would you have liked to see this art style for the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: CGWorld.JP