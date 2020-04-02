Players who have been enjoying free to play Warzone will be happy to hear that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer will be free to play this weekend.

Starting at 10 AM PT on Apr. 3 Warzone players will be able to join in on the multiplayer action with no limitation. Running throughout the whole weekend players will be able to grasp the full experience of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer including deep weapon customization and access to all maps and game modes.

“This weekend only, anyone who has free-to-play Warzone can navigate to the Lobby and join the Multiplayer action, FREE. In the Warzone Lobby, you’ll see the ‘Stocked Up, Locked Down’ 24/7 Playlist. Get ready for round-the-clock combat on two original Modern Warfare maps: Atlas Superstore and Shoot House.” Activision

In related news, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made is surprise debut this week and fans have been enjoying revisiting the classic campaign. The release will be a timed exclusive with the release on other platforms taking place on Apr.30.

Source: Activision Blog