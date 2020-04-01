Baba Yaga is Revealed and Is the latest Character to Join Smite

Revealed in a new trailer uploaded on the PlayStation Youtube Channel, it was announced that The Baba Yaga will be joining the ever-growing list of characters in Smite.

Check out the eery 30-second teaser trailer down below:

The Baba Yaga has been confirmed to join the roster of Smite very soon and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the anticipated arrival of the creep witch of the woods.

According to the devs, Baba Yaga will not be like any other character featured in the game. This character seeks to bring a vert unique playstyle with her very own abilities and move sets. Here is the official description of the character straight from the developers of the game.

Baba Yaga

Theme – Witchcraft. Her magic results from her mortar and pestle, where she mashes together strange ingredients into potions or spells with a wide array of effects.

Visuals – An old and scary woman who rides around in a mortar and pestle, usually pictured along with her cabin that walks on chicken legs.

Personality – Chaotic Neutral. She can help, she can hurt, sometimes both, or neither. This personality leads to a combination of creepy and wacky in SMITE.

Perspective – Baba Yaga is wildly unpredictable and unreliable, and many gods aren’t even aware of her existence is real or not. Gods tend to keep the

Baba Yaga will be added to the growing roster of Smite as a part of the Battleground of the Gods in the April Update.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for this character to join the roster? If so let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube