One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Launch Trailer Showcases Epic Action, Familiar Characters, and More

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer for their upcoming anime-based video game, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

With the latest installment in the long running franchise available later this week, this is the perfect time release the launch trailer for the game. The trailer runs for about 2 minutes and has a ton of epic action, familiar faces, and showcases some of the game’s features.

Check out the launch trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 down below:

In related news, PlayStation Japan has released a new video on YouTube showcasing Bandai Namco’s highly anticipated One Piece title, Pirate Warriors 4.

The new gameplay showcase is quite extensive showing off about 20 minutes of footage. We see Luffy and the gang take out massive hordes of enemies, but the real seller this time around is the co-op gameplay. Learn more about the game, as well as checking out split-screen co-op gameplay action in One Piece PW4 right here!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is set to release later this week — March 27th, for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the upcoming entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube