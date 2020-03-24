Outer Wilds Set to Release on Steam This June, New Trailer Debuts

Annapurna Interactive’s critically acclaimed space traveling game, Outer Wilds, have finally secured its Steam PC release date!

The wait is coming to an end as the game is set to release on the Steam store page on June 16! Yes, if you’re a PC player and been itching to get your hands on the critically acclaimed title, the wait isn’t much longer. In addition to the release date announcement, Annapurna also released a brand new trailer for the game!

Check out the epic launch trailer for Outer Wilds for PC down below:

Learn more about Outer Wilds:

Outer Wilds is an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop.Welcome to the Space Program! You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.Mysteries of the Solar System… What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

Outer Wilds is currently available for the PS4 and Xbox One, with the PC release coming on June 16th. Are you a fan of the title? Thinking about picking it up on PC? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube