Killing Floor 2 Receives Free Update Called Neon Nightmares, Features New Weapons and Map [Video]

Developers Tripwire and Saber Interactive have rolled out a brand new update for Killing Floor 2, called Neon Nightmares and will bring new content to the game.

The Neon Nightmares is Killing Floor 2’s latest content update and will see new weapons and a new map to the game for free. Yes, that’s right, this is not a paid DLC, but rather a free update provided by the developers in an attempt to bring players back to a game that’s very well-received.

The trailer, which is above for your viewing, gives players an insight into what to expect when it comes to Neon Nightmares. New weapons including the bow and arrow will finally be added to the game alongside a preview of the new map.

Killing Floor 2's Neon Nightmares is out now and free for all.

