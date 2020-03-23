Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Heading To Digital Marketplaces Could Be An Indicator For Future Releases

You are all aware of the coronavirus going on right now. It’s become a health pandemic with the fight continuing on to help provide a means of quick and successful treatments. Despite efforts, there are several industries that are taking a hit. For instance, the coronavirus has hit the video game industry by postponing certain events or completely cancelling expos like E3 2020. The very same can be said for the movie industry.

Across the world, there are several areas that are being hit by closures for the time being. Movie theaters are taking quite a hit with venues being closed down to help keep individuals away from each other in hopes of preventing further spread of the sickness. As a result, some movies are either getting delayed completely or pushed out of the theaters and into a home release sooner than expected.

Get Ready! #SonicMovie is on Digital March 31 and on Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™ May 19. https://t.co/AfJlcB7jCd pic.twitter.com/08OkyGYDKO — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 20, 2020

When it comes to Sonic The Hedgehog, the movie not only did well and surpassed some expectations once it hit the theaters, but the movie was also hit with coronavirus issues. Close to a month after its release into theaters, it looks like the film will be releasing into the digital marketplaces. On March 31, 2020, fans can purchase Sonic the Hedgehog digitally with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release slated to come out in May of this year.

This is certainly a big jump from theaters to a personal purchase release. Normally there are several months between a theater release to a point in which individuals can purchase the film for their own collections. We may see others do the same in terms of films that were either in theaters at the moment are slated to release into theaters. While the film could have gone on to gather a larger opening in theaters, the fact that with the virus going on this movie still did well which could mean that a sequel may be in the works.

However, what may prove to be more interesting is that there are some areas that are completely locked down from a quarantine. Depending on how long this lasts, we could see a big push to release games digitally first before finding a physical release in stores. If this is the case, perhaps this trend will bleed over into video games as well with titles being released digitally with a physical release coming at a later date when the health pandemic starts to dwindle down.

Source: Twitter