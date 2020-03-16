Check out an Unboxing of Microsoft’s Xbox Phantom Magenta Special Edition Wireless Controller

Microsoft has uploaded a new unboxing video of their upcoming Special Edition Wireless Controller.

The unboxing video does a solid job of showing off the slick, new controller joining in on the ever-growing library of special Xbox One controllers. The controller is sporting a solid pink color, with a very unique design of the functions seemingly being “exposed”. It has a very unique look and Xbox fans can truly say that this is the first time a controller like this released.

As revealed in the video, the controller will come packaged with 14 days of Xbox Game Pass allowing gamers to test out their brand new controller with some of Microsoft’s latest hit video games.

Xbox is great and bringing a unique flair to gamers, and with these brand new special edition controllers, that couldn’t be any truer. If you’re an Xbox controller enthusiast, you might have to pick these up as they are pretty cool.

Source: Microsoft Youtube