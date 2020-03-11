MLB The Show 20’s Latest Trailer Recaps Everything New In This Year’s Edition

MLB The Show 20 makes it highly anticipated launch this week and just in time, San Diego Studios have released a recap video of everything new in this year’s iteration.

The video, as per usual, takes place from coach’s couch, as The Coach gives us the rundown of all the new features in this year’s edition. When it comes to new features, MLB The Show 20 strives the be the biggest show to date and that all begins by innovating the series in ways it hasn’t before. There are countless new features added to the game, however, arguably most notable will be the realism in gameplay.

Players will notice that hitting and fielding will feel different due to the added realistic tendencies. In addition, MLB The Show 200 will reward players for their perfect swing timing, addressing a big complaint the community struggled with over the years.

New game modes including ‘March to October’ and fixes to their popular modes Franchise and Road to the Show will all be noticeable as players begin to dive deep into the game.

MLB The Show 20 is releasing this week on March 17, with early access for those who preordered beginning today, March 13. Are you picking up this title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PlayStation Youtube