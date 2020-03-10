New Tony Hawk Pro Skater Game Supposedly In The Works

The Tony Hawk video game franchise has been one that fans thoroughly enjoy. Overall, the game focuses on players pulling off intense tricks while freely skating around the maps. Each installment tended to bring something new to the franchise though the last few releases were not as big of a success that the developers had likely hoped for. Since then, the franchise has been lying dormant, but that might not be the case for long.

The last of the mainline installments came out in 2015 which was Pro Skater 5. Now that we’re moving into 2020, it looks as if a new installment in the works after one band happened to share a tweet about licensing their music. According to the Facebook account for the band The Death Set, they alerted their followers that they have licensed five new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 which more information is supposedly coming out soon.

That particular Facebook post has since been removed, likely after realizing that they were not allowed to alert fans of the information about the video game. Now we’re simply waiting on more information to come out in regards to the actual video game as again nothing official has been stated regarding a new mainline installment.

With that said, it was just last month that we got the news of a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater focused documentary that was in the works. This documentary, called Pretending I’m Superman, is focused on the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series and the development team that worked on the games. For now, that’s the only official news regarding the franchise.

