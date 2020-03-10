Infinity Ward Celebrates the Release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone Mode With new Short-Trailer

Infinity Ward has finally spilled the details of the anticipated arrival of a battle royale for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and to celebrate the release, the company released a short, 30-second trailer in which sets the stage of the new mode.

Check it out down below:

The trailer sets the stage and the high-stakes of the Warzone game mode. 150 players will be thrown together in hopes to receive the most cash and the team with the most cash wins the mode. It will definitely be a different change of pace, as 150 players is a lot when it comes to multiplayer online shooter.

Yes, everyone will be able to give the new mode a try, as it will be a free update. The official trailer released from Activision details the new gameplay modes and what to expect from it. Check out the announcement of Call of Duty: Warzone here.

Call of Duty’s Warzone is now live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning to jump into the brand new mode? Let us know in the comments below!