Celebrate MAR10 Day Tomorrow With These New Discounted Games on the eShop

It’s that time of the year, March 10th is around tomorrow and for non gamers is just another day, but for those deep into the gaming community, we know its Mario Day!

MAR10 Day comes once a year and to celebrate its importance, Nintendo usually holds some sort of sale for the iconic character. This year happens to have a couple of great games on sale featuring the iconic character himself. IF you’re in the mood for a new game to play, or looking to stack up on some Mario titles, this will be the time to do so as sales for these games come very rarely.

As you can see from the list below, gamers will have Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Part, Mario and Sonic at the Olympics, and Yoshi’s Crafted World to choose from. All four of these games are great choices, and with the price cut, they might be worth picking up!

Check out the highlighted games getting price cuts for MAR10 Day down below:

In related news, Nintendo recently released a new trailer for their recently released title, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

This time around the trailer is focused around the turning into Pokemon! The game is all about solving the mystery of why you were turned into a cute Pokemon, and by getting your partners together and battling it out to the end will help you find those answers. Check out the latest trailer for the Pokemon title right here!

Are you excited for MAR10 Day? Planning on picking up any of the discounted titles? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo Life