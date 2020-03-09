2K Games Removes Games From Nvidia GeForce Now

You may recall it wasn’t very long ago that a massive competitor entered the video game streaming service. With the likes of Google Stadia, Nvidia is hoping that their GeForce Now service would offer gamers the ability to enjoy their digital games without much of the service actually getting in the way of their enjoyment. Unfortunately, since the service has come out of beta, we’ve been seeing several IPs being pulled by various companies.

What really makes Nvidia’s GeForce Now service stand out is that users can enjoy their collection of titles from an assortment of digital services such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. But as mentioned earlier, there have been a few companies to pull their catalog of video game titles out from the service such as Bethesda. Now we can add 2K Games to the growing list of companies that are removing their collection of video games from being accessed through GeForce Now.

“Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future.”

While the service is taking a hit, it does look like Nvidia is attempting to bring these games back onto GeForce Now down the road. Whether the companies are able to agree towards a deal remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like GeForce Now is having quite a rocky start to its service launch.

Perhaps we will soon see some exclusive deals go out for third-party video game titles on where they are available to be streamed. Likewise with PlayStation Now and Project xCloud also in the running, we could see a big change upon these services with the upcoming launch of both the Xbox Series X along with the PlayStation 5 console platforms.

Source: Nvidia