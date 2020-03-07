Doom Eternal PC System Requirements Revealed

iD Software’s highly anticipated shooter, Doom Eternal, is only a couple of weeks away from releasing and the gaming community cannot wait to get their hands on the game.

Today, the developers released the PC system requirements for the game on Steam.Doom Eternal looks a lot better than the original title from 2016, so there’s no doubt that the requirements went up a little bit within the last couple of years.

However, it seems that everyone who wants to play the game in PC will be able to do so as the minimum requirements are pretty standard. If you’re looking to run the game at max settings, then you better have 16 GB RAM and a GTX 1080 as this game will need it!

Check out the system requirements for Doom Eternal on PC down below:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

Doom Eternal is no doubt one of the most anticipated titles for 2020 and if you’re like me and can’t wait to get your hands on the game, you can keep yourself entertained with some epic preview footage for the game right here! This is where you can watch Doom Eternal run in its native state, complete chaos and craziness!

Doom Eternal is releasing on March 20, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. It’s worth mentioning that Nintendo Switch owners will not be left out though the game port will release later on within the year. Are you excited for the upcoming shooter? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Steam