Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Decorations Trailer Showcases the Endless Creativity Possibilities

Nintendo’s highly anticipated title — Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is only a couple of weeks away from releasing and with that being said, the company is ramping up their content for the title.

The Nintendo UK YouTube channel released yet another trailer for the highly anticipated game, and as it is pretty short, it does manage to showcase the games endless possibilities of creativity. Fans of the title will no doubt want to decorate their islands to their preferred liking, and the new trailer manages to show that off in beautiful fashion. Do you want a gym? A lavish garden? The choice is yours, and the options are endless!

Check out the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Decoration trailer down below:

Earlier today, Nintendo released a new trailer for the highly anticipated running on the recently announced Nintendo switch Coral Red Lite console.The trailer is super short, only clocking in about 30 seconds long, but it shows a little more Animal Crossing gameplay, and the beautiful new Nintendo Switch Lite in action! Check out the trailer right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise?

Source: YouTube