Afterparty Now Available on Nintendo Switch, New Launch Trailer Released

Developer Night School Studio’s latest title, Afterparty, has finally made its way to the hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch.

The critically acclaimed indie title was previously available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but the Nintendo Switch has finally joined the fun. If you’re late to the party (ha), or was just waiting ot get your hands on the game when the Switch version became available, then now’s your chance.

The launch trailer for the title showcases the game in action, while giving you a look at some of the Nintendo Switch functionalities.

Check out the Afterparty Launch trailer for the Nintendo switch down below:

Indie developer Night School Studio latest title, Afterparty, is now available on all platforms and to no one’s surprise, it’s great!

Known for their fabulous work on Oxenfree, Afterparty brings players into a new environment, with new characters, and a ton of funny, well-written dialogue! Of course, the game isn’t perfect, however, its pretty intriguing and if you’re a fan of these games, this title should be right up your alley! Check out our review roundup for Afterparty right here!

Afterparty is now available to purchase on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking up the game for the Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube