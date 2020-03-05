ESA Offers Statement Over E3 2020 & Coronavirus City Emergency

We’re sure you are all aware of the health pandemic going on right now. The coronavirus is certainly an issue that the world is dealing with at the moment with the CDC looking to combat the illness. At any rate, this coronavirus is starting to affect several areas in the marketplace from low shipment numbers to even the cancellation of events.

For the video game industry, we are seeing the potential risk of certain products coming into the market at low number such as the Nintendo Switch. Likewise, several companies have declined to attend certain events such as PAX East. In fact, for GDC this year was postponed completely due to the coronavirus. This certainly has put plenty of people on alert when it comes to E3 2020.

E3 is a massive event where companies gather to showcase what is coming out in the near future. From software to hardware, E3 is not only sought after for those that attend but those that simply enjoy the conferences at home. Now with GDC postponed and the city in which E3 takes place in, Los Angeles, has entered a state of emergency due to the virus, the ESA has released a new statement. In the past, the company has stated that they are still planning to roll out E3 2020, but in the latest statement, the company is carefully watching the situation.

Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor COVID-19 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show.

If things prove to be too problematic, there is a likelihood that E3 will postpone or potentially cancel this year altogether. At any rate, it’s clear that the coronavirus is not something to mess around with as doctors strive to get ahead of the issue. For now, it looks like E3 is still planned for this June so we will have to wait and see just what comes of the event.

Source: ESA