Yacht Club Releases New Story Trailer for Upcoming Ninja Gaiden Inspired Title, Cyber Shadow; Release Window Revealed

Yacht Club took to YouTube to release a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated title, Cyber Shadow!

The new trailer showcases a ton of new footage for the game, but in addition to some epic gameplay, we also get to learn more about the game;s plot. Inspired from Ninja Gaiden, Yacht Club games seems to be upping the ante when it comes to Cyber Shadow! The game is looking pretty good and the wait is nearly over, as we now know that the game is set to release sometime this Fall.

Check out the brand new story trailer for Yacht Club’s upcoming title, Cyber Shadow down below:

In Cyber-Shadow, the world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game.

In related news, Yachtclub games have unveiled a brand new iteration of their popular platformer title, Shovel Knight. The new iteration is called Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and takes the game into a very new direction in the likes of Candy Crush and Tetris.

The new model will have you enter a world of falling block puzzle games, as you make your way out of a dungeon in a strategic way Learn more about Shovel Knight Pocket dungeon right here!

Cyber Shadow is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this Fall. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube