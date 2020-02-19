No Man’s Sky Receives New Living Ship Update, Launch Trailer Released

Hello Games Founder, Sean Murray, took to the PlayStation Blog to announced and detail their latest update for their critically acclaimed title, No Man’s Sky.

The new update is now available on all platforms and to celebrate the release, the developers released a brand new trailer showcasing the Living Ship update in action! Fans of No Man’s Sky is going to have an epic time with the new update as it comes with a ton of new stuff including the brand new Living Ship!

Check out the new No Man’s Sky – -Living Ships update in trailer down below:

In the new Living Ship Update you can commandeer your own procedurally-generated organic spaceship, built with chitinous materials that animates unlike anything else in the galaxy. It’s a secret surprise for players that keep the strange Void Egg item in your inventory, and it isn’t exactly obvious how to begin the brand new ‘Starbirth’ quest line.

If you’re wondering how to add this weird ship to your spacefaring fleet, we’ve got all the details to help you get started. There’s still some mystery surrounding the quest, so I’ll try to avoid spoiling too much. This is just how you can get started — where to find your first Void Egg, and how to unlock the ‘Melody of the Egg’ quest. Learn how to get the Living Ship, with our helpful guides right here!

No Man’s Sky is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Living Ship update is now live on all platforms. Are you excited for the new free content? Let us know in the comments below!

