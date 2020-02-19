Sony Tells Investors The PlayStation 5 Will Be Unveiled When The Time Is Right

There is plenty of attention on both Microsoft and Sony this year. We’re moving away from both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the next-generation platforms. While we know that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is coming this holiday season, we still don’t have any details as to when these consoles will make their first big debut.

Recently, Sony held a financial earnings call which gave some insights as to what’s coming out for the investors to make note of. With that said, everyone is interested in the PlayStation 5 and just when we’ll get our first look at the console. Sony’s senior executive vice president chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, made a brief comment on the PlayStation 5. According to Totoki, the PlayStation 5 will be unveiled when Sony feels that the time is right. He went on to further say that the PlayStation 5 will follow a similar time period from the past.

If that’s the case we could see an unveiling sometime this month, but again, there’s no confirmation quite yet from Sony. Likewise, we do know that there are some big features that are still kept secret from the media and public on what we can expect from the PlayStation 5. When the console does get announced, there’s still a good chance we may not see a price point unveiled as it looks like Sony is waiting for Microsoft to make the first move when it comes to how much they will be charging for the Xbox Series X.

Regardless, we know that the unveil is likely to happen somewhat soon as both the consoles are already confirmed to be released in the holiday season this year. Depending on the features, price point and video games being offered at launch could make for an interesting battle as to which console will come out on top for the holiday shopping spree.

Source: Gamesradar