NBA 2K20 Will Be Free This Weekend Thanks to Xbox Free Play Days

NBA 2K20 will be free to play thanks to Microsoft’s Free Play Days and the NBA All-Star Game taking place this weekend. The game will only be free for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage of the opportunity if you were interested in this title, but just didn’t want to commit to it just yet.

NBA 2K20 is the latest edition of the popular basketball simulator title. The game is the most realistic to date, as it sees the best graphics, gameplay mechanics, and much more. NBA 2K20 is well-received from critics and fans alike praising the game for its story mode and its spot-on gameplay.

In related news, Microsoft has announced and deailed their latest custom Xbox One console collaboration with the Nike Jordan brand. The new custom cosnole was debuted this weekend thanks tot he NBA All Star 2020 weekend which happens in Chicago from Feb 14 – 16. T

he custom console comes sporting an epic Jordan symbol, custom controllers, and the cherry on top the brand new Air Jordan III Retro U sneaker. Learn how you can get your hands on the epic bundle right here!

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited to jump in on the action? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Gamespot