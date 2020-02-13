Microsoft Unveils Xbox One and Jordan Custom Console, Contest to Win Now Open

Microsoft is known for creating custom consoles inspired by whatever is trending at the moment. They created consoles for Game of Thrones, one to honor Paul Walker, and so many more. Today the company unveils their latest collaboration, and its with Nike’s iconic shoe line — Jordan.

Microsoft announced that a collab between the two as coming earlier this week, but up until now we didn’t really know what to expect. But the curtain is lifted and the collab is revealed! The custom Xbox One console comes decked out in an all red color finish paired with the brand new Air Jordan III Retro U sneaker, which will be released this weekend.

The news comes today in lieu of the All Star weekend for the NBA, which happens this weekend in Chicago. The Xbox One, itself and the controller comes sport the iconic Jordan symbol, and if that’s not enough, a brand new set of Jordan’s is tagging along. The catch is, there not for sale. The only way to get your hands on this custom console is by retweeting this tweet, and hoping you are chosen to win (I know bummer).

Check out the official tweet from Microsoft down below:

RT for a chance to win a Limited Edition Jordan Brand Custom Xbox One X console.



NoPurchNec. Ends 2/27. Rules: https://t.co/UEucXRuVY0 pic.twitter.com/UzZVccfUhv — Xbox (@Xbox) February 13, 2020

Late last night, Twitter user J23 Iphone App leaked the custom console, but now that the bundle is officially revealed, there’s nothing exciting about it no more. But if you want to see the console, controller and shoes from a different perspective, check out the leaked video down below!

Check out the leaked collaboration from Jordan and Xbox down below:

Think you’ll be the winner of this awesome Xbox One x Jordan Custom console collaboration? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter , Xbox