Death Stranding’s Sam Porter Will Receive a Nendoroid This Summer

Today, GOODSMILE Globale has announced that Death Stranding’s Sam Bridges will be turned into an adorable Nendoroid figure. The figure is currently up for pre-order with the arrival of August and will cost 5,200 Yen, which is roughly translated to $47 USD.

Check out the figure down below via the photo gallery.











Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding was a big hit among fans, praised for its deep worldbuilding and dense story. The game sold big numbers making putting the whole development in a profitable state and now is the time fans get more merchandise based on the incredible world of Death Stranding.

In related news, Sony and Kojima Productions are strongly considering turning Death Stranding into an episodic adventure. This format will benefit the source material, provided how dence and rich the storylines from the game are.

Death Stranding is now out on PlayStation 4. What are your thoughts on this adorable iteration of Sam Bridges? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: GOODSMILE Online Shop