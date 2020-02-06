Director for Gears of War and Head of The Coalition, Rod Fergusson, Announces He’s Leaving the Company Next Month

Director for Gears of War and the head of The Coalition, Rod Fergusson, has took to Twitter to announce that he is leaving the company next month!

Yes, another iconic developer in the gaming community has announced their departure from their respective company. Known for his work on the Gears of War franchise, and the director of Gears 5, Rod Fergusson will be stepping down from The Coalition.

He will be taking his knowledge and gaming development expertise to Blizzard to work on the renowned franchise — Diablo. Fergusson’s last day at The Coalition will be March 1st, 2020.

Check out the official announcement from Rod Fergusson down below:

Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

In related news, another big name in the gaming community has announced their departure from another iconic studio. Co-founder Dan Houser announced that he will be stepping down from the studio and leaving the company beginning next month.

The announcement comes via a document released by the publisher which states that Houser’s last day at the company will be March 11, 2020. Learn more about Houser and Rockstar Games right here!

Rod Fergusson is a staple name in the gaming community and wherever he goes next will be of great interest to a lot of us! We here at Gameranx want to thank Fergusson for his time spent with The Coalition and wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors!

Are you happy for Fergusson? Excited to follow his work over at EA? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter