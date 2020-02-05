Rockstar Games Co-Founder, Dan Houser, is Leaving the Company Next Month

Rockstar Games is one of the biggest gaming development studios in the world so when a co-founder steps down from the company it is pretty big news.

Take Two Interactive announced this afternoon that co-founder Dan Houser that he will be stepping down from the studio and leaving the company beginning next month. The announcement comes via a document released by the publisher which states that Houser’s last day at the company will be March 11, 2020. This comes off an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019 for Houser and will lead into his last day in March.

Check out the official announcement via the 2K document down below:

After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.



Dan Houser is a staple name in the gaming community and wherever he goes next will be of great interest to a lot of us! We here at Gameranx want to thank Houser for his time with Rockstar Games and wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors!

What do you make of Houser leaving Rockstar Games? Fan of the studio? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: 2K Games