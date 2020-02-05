Infinity Ward Teases Modern Warfare’s Season 2 in New Mysterious Video

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season one is coming to a close after what seems to be a very successful first season. As we look towards the future, Infinity Ward confirms season two is indeed on the way and will see the return of Ghost.

Check out the teaser video down below:

The teaser is shrouded in mystery and certainly has the fans pumped for the content to come. Season two will be arriving for fans next week on February 11. The video put out by Infinity Ward is ominous, to say the least, but thankfully the team over at Charlie Intel was able to pick off what seems to be the return of the iconic map, Rust. Time will tell if the iconic map will make its triumphant return.

Not much is known about the new season, however, stay tuned right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing. What are your thoughts on the new season? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Activision’s Twitter