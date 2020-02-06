Latest Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neigborville Trailer Details Upcoming New Wizards and Festivals

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville released earlier this year to a fair amount of positive reviews, claiming the game performs well but doesn’t quite fresh. However, PopCap Games have been doing an excellent job at releasing a steady amount of new content update and today is the latest example of that sentiment.

A new Valentine’s themed-event is on the way for those who are enjoying the multiplayer aspect of the game. Check out the brand new Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Wizard and Festival trailer down below:

Trailer Description:

Love bites in February’s Valenbrainz Festival! Get gussied up in fanciful customizations, unlock a powerful new legendary upgrade, and play a fresh Turf Takeover map, Preserve Pastures. Then, stay tuned for Luck O’ the Zombie in March where love spells turn to… well, just plain spells. Wizard Zombie is coming – and that’s no hocus-pocus!



In related news, PopCap Games released a road map for the game for those who are planning to play the game in the long run. The map included a variety of holiday-themed events including Valentine’s Day and St.Patricks Day. Read more about this news here.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you happy with the third entry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube