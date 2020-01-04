Future Content For Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neigborville Outlined

EA and Pop Cap Games have released a DLC content outline for Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, which will include a variety of new themed content releasing over the next few months. Check out the content release schedule down below.

Kicking off in January, Snow Day Festival will bring fresh new items for purchase alongside new content in prize map. Following the event, Valenbrainz Festival will commence during the month of February and is set to bring new Turf Takeover Map with fresh items and content to purchase, presumably all themed around the Valentine’s Holiday. Finally, Luck O’ the Zombie Festival will begin in March and is set to bring a ‘magical’ new zombie character, alongside Battle Arena Ranked. New St. Patrick’s Day themed items will also be added to the game.

Players can expect these new in-game modes and content to steadily release over the next few months so be sure to be on the lookout to cash in on all the fun, holiday-themed items.

If you have some gift cards or spare cash to spend from the holiday season, Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville is currently on sale on the Xbox Live Store for $29.99.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the third entry in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Xbox Wire