Dragon Quest: Your Story Anime Movie Reportedly Coming to Netflix in the West Soon

Netflix has been busy lately when it comes to video game-based media content, as there is reports suggesting that yet another video game movie is on the way.

Originally released back in 2019 in Japan, Dragon Quest: Your Story is reported to be making its way to the West relatively soon. There’s no official announcement form the streaming service or an official trailer from Netflix, however, when looking up Dragon Quest: Your Story, the listing is now popping up. If you’re a Dragon Quest fans, this movie will definitely be up your alley.

Thanks to a blurb from Netflix, via PSLS, fans of the franchise can check out the official description of the movie down below:

Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

If you want to check out the Japanese trailer for Dragon Quest: Your Story, check it out down below, unless you want to wait for the Western version to drop.

In related news, Netflix has updated fans on whats coming to the epic streaming service in January 2020, and as there is a lot of great content, one thing stood out from the rest — Ni No Kuni.

Yes, remember the recently announced Ni No Kuni animated anime movie? Well, its about to arrive and apparently very soon. As Netflix notes in the upcoming list, Ni No Kuni is set to release on the streaming service in the US on January 16th, 2020. This is super exciting news as the wait for the movie is finally almost over! Check out the full details for Ni No Kuni Netflix movie right here.

So with two new anime-based video game movies on there way to Netflix, which one are you looking forward to more? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PSLS via Netflix