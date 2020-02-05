Zombie Army 4: Dead War Launch Trailer Showcases Epic Zombie Killing Action

Rebellion Developments latest title, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is now available for all platforms and they released a brand new launch trailer for the game!

The game looks pretty epic and as you can see the game will have a bunch of awesome zombie killing action. The co-op based game will have you and your friends killing loads of zombies and if you’re a fan of the developer or Zombie franchise, this game will be right up your lane!

Check out the epic new launch trailer for Rebellion Developments latest title, Zombie Arm 4: Dead War down below:

In related news, we here at Gameranx held a review roundup for the highly anticipated game — Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

From early reviews, the game seems to be a success! This is pretty good news as the game had a lot of anticipation. The game is known for having co-op based gameplay and Zombie Army 4 seems to nail that aspect on the head. However, as the game progresses, it seems that the game becomes a little tedious. Check out the full review roundup for Zombie Army 4: Dead War right here!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War arrives on all platforms February 4, 2020. What are your thoughts on this game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube