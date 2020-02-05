Epic Games Details Update v11.50 for Fortnite: Chapter 2; Patch Notes Detailed

Epic Games have taken to their blog to announce and detail the latest update for Fortnite: Chapter 2 — v11.50.

The latest update is pretty significant as it brings a couple of nice new features and bug fixes. One of the biggest additions to the game is a new in-game bug reporting feature. If you see a problem, now you can report it on the fly. This will help Epic Games fix issues quicker and more efficient. In addition to that, there is also a bunch of new features such as Love and War event, bug fixes and more.

Check out the full set of patch notes heading towards to Fortnite update v11.50 down below:

Love and War has begun! Play the new, community-made Search and Destroy LTM. Includes new Challenges that can be completed for special rewards. For all the details, read our Love and War post here.

In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted.

Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system, mentioned previously here. At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing. To report issues via the in-game Feedback tool, select Feedback in the main menu and choose Bug. We encourage you to put “Physics” in the subject line and include a concise message in the body that accurately describes the issue(s) you’re experiencing.



Bug fixes:



Resolved an issue involving some players’ completion of the “Search chests in a single match” Chaos Rising Challenge not being saved.

The “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge now tracks progress properly.

The Sidegrading feature is no longer present in competitive playlists. Its presence in these playlists was unintentional, as noted in our v11.40 post.

Resolved an issue involving new players on consoles having difficulty matchmaking after first linking their Epic account.

Addressed reports of iOS players activating their device’s swipe-up feature when trying to press inventory buttons.

In related news, thanks to a dataminer we have new confirmation that a Harley Quinn skin is set to release in Fortnite. We got an early look at Harley Quinn prior to the actual event. As you can see there will be two different skin types for Harley Quinn.

While the first will be a default skin, the other can be obtained if you complete a series of goals. We’ll, of course, list the goals that will unlock the skin down below so you’ll have an early look at will be required. Learn more about the leaked Harley Quinn Fornite skins right here!

Fortnite is now available for free on all platforms. Are you happy with the latest update for the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Epic Games