Harley Quinn Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite is a massive worldwide video game hit. After years of being in the limelight, it wasn’t long before Epic Games was able to get a few crossover events with big movie releases. We’ve seen plenty of them but now it looks like an event is coming that will be crossing over Birds of Prey. For those of you who are not familiar, Birds of Prey is a film that will be releasing later this week in the United States that focuses on the DC Comics team of the same name. Most of you will likely be familiar with Harley Quinn, who is the main focal point with this film.

As a result, it looks like Harley Quinn will be the skin crossover with Fortnite. Thanks to a dataminer, we got an early look at Harley Quinn prior to the actual event. As you can see there will be two different skin types for Harley Quinn. While the first will be a default skin, the other can be obtained if you complete a series of goals. We’ll, of course, list the goals that will unlock the skin down below so you’ll have an early look at will be required.

Harley Quinn Skin Unlock

Place top 30 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 20 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 10 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Hit weak points

Deal damage with Pickaxes to opponents

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything regarding the skin or crossover event release date. Nothing has been officially unveiled by Epic Games quite yet, though the dataminer behind the discovery, ShiinaBR, claims that the skin will be available on February 7, 2020, which will release alongside the film in the United States. Again, that is purely rumor at the moment until the official word comes out.

Source: Fortnite Insider