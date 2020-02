Sony’s PlayStation Store Critics’ Sale Announced

Did you miss out on a video game release or two? It’s not easy picking up every new big release and with sales like this one, today can help you pick up some hits without breaking the bank. A new sale from Sony called the Critics’ Choice Sale is bringing out a number of classics and critically acclaimed hits from the past along with newer releases at a discount.

You will want to head over to the official PlayStation Store to see just what all is being offered, but you may find some games being discounted by up to 50%. That’s quite a savings and with it, you can get the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Control, or even Hideo Kojima’s debut title from Kojima Productions, Death Stranding. You can find the official listing for all the video games being offered down below.

PS4 Games Title $Sale $Original A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE $24.99 $49.99 ASSASSIN’S CREDE LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE $12.49 $24.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY $14.99 $59.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $79.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY SEASON PASS $19.99 $39.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY THE FATE OF ATLANTIS $12.49 $24.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY ULTIMATE EDITION $29.99 $119.99 ASTRO BOT RESCUE MISSION $17.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 REVOLUTION $7.99 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 $6.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE ULTIMATE EDITION $15.99 $39.99 BATTLEFIELD V YEAR 2 EDITION $24.99 $49.99 BLASPHEMOUS $14.99 $24.99 BLOOD & TRUTH $19.99 $39.99 BORDERLANDS 3 $29.99 $59.99 BORDERLANDS 3 SUPER DELUXE EDITION $49.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – BATTLE PASS ED. $63.99 $79.99 CONCRETE GENIE $17.99 $29.99 CONCRETE GENIE – DELUXE BUNDLE $5.99 $9.99 CONTROL $35.99 $59.99 CONTROL DELUXE PRE-ORDER BUNDLE $47.99 $79.99 CONTROL SEASON PASS $14.99 $24.99 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED $23.99 $39.99 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED – NITROS OXIDE EDITION $35.99 $59.99 DAYS GONE $19.99 $39.99 DAYS GONE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $24.99 $49.99 DEAD OR ALIVE 6 $23.99 $59.99 DEAD OR ALIVE 6 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $31.99 $79.99 DEAD OR ALIVE 6: SEASON PASS 1 $69.74 $92.99 DEATH STRANDING $35.99 $59.99 DEATH STRANDING DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $47.99 $79.99 DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN $14.99 $19.99 DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $29.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED $4.49 $29.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – ASSAULT PACK $1.24 $4.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $6.74 $44.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS $2.99 $14.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – TACTICAL PACK $1.24 $4.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED: DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – A CRIMINAL PAST $2.39 $11.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED: DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SYSTEM RIFT $2.39 $11.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 – IN-GAME UNLOCK BUNDLE $7.99 $9.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 – SUPER CHARACTER 3-PACK $6.39 $7.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 (WITH RED ORBS) $19.79 $59.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION (WITH RED ORBS) $23.09 $69.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 DELUXE UPGRADE $7.49 $14.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 $17.99 $59.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 – DIGITAL DELUXE $23.99 $79.99 DIRT RALLY 2.0 – SUPER DELUXE EDITION $49.99 $99.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $14.99 $59.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FIGHTERZ EDITION $23.74 $94.99 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – ULTIMATE EDITION $27.49 $109.99 EA FAMILY BUNDLE $9.99 $39.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 $23.99 $59.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 CHAMPIONS EDITION $31.99 $79.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99 $99.99 F1 2019 $23.99 $59.99 F1 2019 LEGENDS EDITION SENNA AND PROST $27.99 $69.99 FALLOUT 4 GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $23.99 $59.99 FAR CRY 5 $14.99 $59.99 FAR CRY 5 SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN COMPLETE EDITION $29.99 $99.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $49.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN ULTIMATE EDITION $38.99 $129.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION $14.99 $29.99 GRID $17.99 $- GRID LAUNCH EDITION $25.49 $84.99 HITMAN 2 – EXPANSION PASS $11.99 $59.99 HITMAN 2 – GOLD EDITION $29.99 $99.99 INJUSTICE 2 $11.99 $39.99 JUMP FORCE $29.99 $59.99 JUMP FORCE – DELUXE EDITION $44.99 $89.99 JUMP FORCE – ULTIMATE EDITION $49.99 $99.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – XXL EDITION $7.49 $29.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – COMPLETE EDITION $24.49 $69.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – EXPANSION PASS $14.99 $29.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – GOLD EDITION $20.99 $59.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – RELOADED $13.99 $39.99 MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE – STANDARD EDITION $9.99 $39.99 MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE CHARACTER PASS $9.89 $29.99 MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE DELUXE EDITION $23.99 $59.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – AVENGING ARMY COSTUME PACK $4.79 $11.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – BLACK PANTHER $3.99 $7.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – BLACK WIDOW $5.59 $7.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – COSMIC CRUSADERS COSTUME PACK $4.79 $11.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – MONSTER HUNTER $3.99 $7.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – MYSTIC MASTERS COSTUME PACK $4.79 $11.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – SIGMA $3.99 $7.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – VENOM $5.59 $7.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – WINTER SOLDIER $5.59 $7.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE – WORLD WARRIORS COSTUME PACK $4.79 $11.99 MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE PREMIUM COSTUME PASS $9.89 $29.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $19.99 $39.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: SILVER LINING $4.99 $9.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS $12.49 $24.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE HEIST $4.99 $9.99 MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: TURF WARS $4.99 $9.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA – STANDARD RECRUIT EDITION $7.49 $29.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA -DELUXE RECRUIT EDITION $7.99 $39.99 MHWI – CHARACTER AND PALICO EDIT VOUCHER: THREE-VOUCHER PACK $6.69 $9.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR $14.99 $49.99 MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST $4.99 $19.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE $29.99 $39.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE DIGITAL DELUXE $37.49 $49.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE MASTER EDITION $40.19 $59.99 MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE MASTER EDITION DIGITAL DELUXE $46.89 $69.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD $14.99 $29.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – COMPLETE GESTURE PACK $21.24 $24.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – COMPLETE HANDLER COSTUME PACK $11.99 $14.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – COMPLETE STICKER PACK $7.99 $9.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – DELUXE KIT $6.69 $9.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – DLC COLLECTION $33.99 $39.99 NEED FOR SPEED DELUXE EDITION $9.99 $24.99 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK $5.99 $19.99 OVERWATCH LEGENDARY EDITION $19.79 $59.99 PILLARS OF ETERNITY: COMPLETE EDITION $12.49 $49.99 PROJECT CARS 2 $14.99 $59.99 PROJECT CARS 2 DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $89.99 RAINBOW SIX SIEGE DELUXE EDITION $9.99 $39.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 $29.99 $59.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: SPECIAL EDITION $35.99 $79.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 $19.79 $59.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 ALL IN-GAME REWARDS UNLOCK $1.99 $4.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 EXTRA DLC PACK $11.24 $14.99 SEA OF SOLITUDE $7.99 $19.99 SEKIRO $38.99 $59.99 SOULCALIBUR VI $14.99 $59.99 SOULCALIBUR VI DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $89.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $14.99 $49.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $23.99 $79.99 SOUTH PARK: THE VIDEO GAME COLLECTION $23.09 $69.99 STONE SEEKERS $4.79 $11.99 SUPERHOT $9.99 $24.99 SUPERHOT VR $14.99 $24.99 SUPERHOT VR BUNDLE $15.99 $39.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT $11.99 $39.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE GOLD EDITION $24.49 $69.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE ULTIMATE EDITION $38.49 $109.99 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE YEAR 4 PASS $14.99 $29.99 UNRAVEL YARNY BUNDLE $11.99 $29.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS $19.79 $59.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $13.19 $39.99 WRECKFEST $27.99 $39.99 WRECKFEST DELUXE EDITION $38.99 $59.99

It’s worth noting that the sale is available now and will continue until the end of this month. More specifically, the game sale will be ending on February 18, 2020. What do you think of the sale available from Sony? Let us know if there are any video game titles you plan on picking up with the latest sale. Likewise, you can check out our weekly deals page for more sales and discounted games right here.

Source: PlayStation Blog