Bandai Namco’s Latest One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Trailer Showcases New Hero and Villain Characters

Bandai Namco’s have released a new trailer for their highly anticipated fighting title, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows!

The latest trailer is primarily focused around announcing a bunch of new characters to the game. There’s a mix of both heroes and villains announced with fan favorite characters such as Crablante, Boros, and Puri Puri Prisoner. If you’re a fan of the anime or manga, you will be glad to see these characters announced for the game!

Check out the brand new Bandai Namco trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco released yet another trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows which showcases even more characters for the upcoming fighting title!

The trailer is quite short, not even clocking in at a minute, however, it showcases a ton of new characters for the game! If you’re a fan of the manga/anime, then you’ll be happy to see some of these faces. There’s a total of three new characters — Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, and Handsome Ikemen Amai Mask. Read more about the new characters heading to OPM: A Hero Nobody Knows right here!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is slated to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. Are you excited to finally be getting a One Punch Man game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube