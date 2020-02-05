Two Epic Ultra Realistic The Witcher Diorama’s Will Leave You Stunned

The Witcher is all the craze as of late and when there’s something new related to the franchise, the internet is sent into a frenzy! Two YouTube accounts have released two separate diorama’s designed after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Both diorama’s showcase the best of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and if you ever tried to make a diorama before, you know that it is very hard. Both of these diorama’s are absolutely jaw-dropping and are so detailed its unbelievable. If you’re a fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and want to support these YouTubers, make sure to watch the videos and give them a like!

Check out the epic ultra realistic diorama’s for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt down below:

In related news, in an Instagram video, Henry Cavill goes on to confirm the news that season two pre-production will begin shortly. Cavill goes on to say that he’s happy that the fans have enjoyed the first season and that fans can expect to hear more updates of the production right here on his Instagram. That is a very quick turn-around and the team here at Gameranx could not be happier as we loved the first season. Learn more about The Witcher season 2 right here!

Have you seen The Witcher Netflix series yet? Did you love The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube , (2) via Twinfinte