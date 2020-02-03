The Last of Us Part 2 is Naughty Dog’s First Title to Include Nudity and Sexual Content

Naughty Dog’s upcoming game, The Last of Us Part 2, is the studios most ambitious title to date. The game has been delayed due to the scope of the game and there’s no doubt, fans are ready to get their hands on the game.

Well, today the developers and Sony updated the rating for the game and it added two listings that we have not seen before on a Naughty Dog game. Those listings were — Nudity and Sexual Content. The Last of Us is a very gritty world and with the developers trying to tell a deep and immersive story, it seems that they up the ante.

This will be the first time Naughty Dog uses nudity and sexual content in one of their games. The Last of Us Part 2 is very mature, so it would not feel to out of place. However, it will be interesting to see how the game plays out these mature themes.

Check out the listings down below:

In related news, YouTube user Bearly Regal created the Last of Us Part 2 in the Dreams universe as if it were a PS1 title. As you know, Dreams allows users to create their own games by creating the gameplay mechanics, graphics, and sound design.

The six-minute long video is truly stunning, as it is eerily similar to a PS1 title. The polygon-based graphics, the clunky movements, and the dated sound design, brings players back to the 2000s. If you have time and want to check it out, click right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release for the PS4 on May 29, 2020. How do you feel about The Last of Us Part 2 featuring nudity and sexual content? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PlayStation