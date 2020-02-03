Dreams User Creates PS1 Version of The Last of Us Part 2, Watch Here

Media Molecule’s latest game, Dreams, is one for the books as it gives the players a ton of tools to create their own unique titles, and today YouTuber user Bearly Regal did just that.

As you can tell from the title, Bearly Regal, created the Last of Us Part 2 in the Dreams universe. As you know, Dreams allows users to create their own games by creating the gameplay mechanics, graphics, and sound design. Bearly Regal brought to life Last of Us Part 2 as if it were to release on the PS1.

As you can see from the six-minute long video down below, the game is eerily similar to PS1 titles. The polygon-based graphics, the clunky movements, and the dated sound design, brings players back to the 2000s. This is another excellent creation from a Dreams user, make sure you give it a watch!

Check out the epic PS1 inspired Last of Us Part 2 gameplay down below:

In related news, Media Molecule held their first annual IMPY awards for Dreams. There is a bunch of categories and winners to filter through from categories such as most helpful dreamer, best character design, best visuals, and much much more! If you’re interesting seeing who won, check out the full post right here!

Dreams is set to release officially on February 14th, 2020 for the PS4. Are you excited to jump into the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube