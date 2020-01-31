The Behemoth Is Bringing Out Alien Hominid Invasion

It’s been ages since Alien Hominid first launched into the market. The game was developed by The Behemoth as a flash game back in 2002 however, its popularity allowed the developers to release the game for consoles in 2004. This is a side-scrolling shooter where players take the role of an alien who is fighting off secret agents while roaming about.

Since the game launched back in 2004, there’s still bound to be plenty of newcomers who may not even have heard about the game originally. As a result, the development studio has been working on a reboot of sorts. Known as Alien Hominid Invasion, players can expect the same arcade shooter feel but the development studio is working on a few other elements that will make the game a bit unique compared to the original.

For instance, Alien Hominid Invasion will feature new gameplay and mechanics along with a progression system. So far, little to no information was given out with the announcement, but we did get a new trailer to alert fans of the project currently being developed. Likewise, it seems that fans of the studio will be able to try the game out for the first time during PAX East 2020.

While some fans were likely hoping to see a brand new IP from the studio or a sequel to the much-beloved video game franchise, Castle Crashers, it’s likely a safe play for the studio to bring out a classic title that really gave them recognition. Again, with this title also being available back in the early 2000s, there’s plenty of gamers today that’s likely never even heard of this game much less played.

