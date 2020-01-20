Ghost Recon Breakpoint Road Map Released, Update TU 1.1.0 Will Release By The End of January

Ubisoft has unveiled a future content road map, alongside new details for an update ( TU 1.1.0) coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Check out the road map down below:

The road map gives players a clear insight of what to expect when it comes to new content. Coming up first with a release window at the end of January is the Terminator Live Event. As of right now, there are no details of what to expect but new Ubisoft details are on the lookout for new intel soon.

The month of February brings a “New Immersive Experience” which is said to bring a new Engineer class alongside exciting changes. Lastly, March will bring the highly anticipated Episode 2, which fans have been itching to get their hands on.

In addition to all the new content featured above, Ubisoft has also spilled the beans of the new update titled TU 1.1.0, which is set to bring a slew of changes to the game. Check out what’s being added to the game down below:

This TU will address the following changes, among others:

Made improvements to Night Vision.

Sharpshooter exploit with DMR rifles addressed in all modes (PvP, Raid, PvE).

Players who previously lost their Thermal / Night Vision will get it back after loading their save.

Players who previously lost their Water Canteen or Binoculars will get them back after loading their save.

Rebalanced Stamina for PvP after it was buffed in a previous TU.

Toned down the coughing sounds players could hear while in Erewhon.

Enemies will no longer shout in pain after being shot in the head.

Improved AI behavior: Fixed an issue where enemies investigating will go to cover mid-detection. If enough NPCs die at a single spot, they will stop rushing the player and will get into cover more often than before. We also modified the vanish rules so that NPCs will stay in the fight if they are close enough to the player.

The Digital Scope now has multiple levels of zoom.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s future sure looks bright with all the new content being added to the game. What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Ubisoft Blog