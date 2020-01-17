Bandai Namco Releases a Second Launch Trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Which is Available Today

Bandai Namco has released yet another launch trailer for their highly anticipated RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Yes, this is the second launch trailer for DBZ: Kakarot, however, it still manages to remain epic. Today’s launch trailer is a little short only clocking in at about a minute and 30 seconds. The game has been long-awaited by Dragon Ball fans and the wait is finally over as the game is available right now on all platforms!

Check out the brand new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launch trailer down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released the opening moments for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Exclusively released IGN has posted the first 17 minutes of gameplay footage for the upcoming title and you can check it out above.

It opens up with a fight against Piccolo which should give you a little bit more insight on the gameplay and combat you’ll be enduring. Furthermore, you can get a look at the game area, but don’t expect too much as there is plenty of gameplay kept secret until the game finally makes its way out into the market. Check out the full article here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be launching on January 17, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: YouTube