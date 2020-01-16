Bandai Namco Releases Official Launch Trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Watch Here

Bandai Namco has released the official launch trailer for their highly anticipated RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The long-awaited released of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to an end as the game is set to release later this week on January 17th. The launch trailer is filled with epic action, iconic DBZ characters, and much more that will have fans of the franchise itching to get their hands on the game!

Check out the official launch trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released the opening moments for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Exclusively released IGN has posted the first 17 minutes of gameplay footage for the upcoming title and you can check it out above.

It opens up with a fight against Piccolo which should give you a little bit more insight on the gameplay and combat you’ll be enduring. Furthermore, you can get a look at the game area, but don’t expect too much as there is plenty of gameplay kept secret until the game finally makes its way out into the market. Check out the full article here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be launching on January 17, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: YouTube