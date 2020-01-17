Humble Bundle Offers A Bundle Dedicated Towards Australia Charities 

The Humble Bundle service is a really nice option to run with if you wish to gather some great video game bundles along with other goods such as ebooks and software. It’s a unique service as consumers will get a look at the various items for sale such as a collection of video games. However, the video games will be locked in different tiers where you’ll have to pay a minimum to obtain the games with an incentive in paying more the minimum.

Humble Bundle offers various collections to be tied with different charities. As a result, if you wish to donate more to give towards a charity then you’ll be able to do so. Today we’re finding out that Humble Bundle has a new video game collection offering which is aimed to direct in Australian animal rescue organizations. As you already know, Australia has been devastated by fires and its destroying habitats and animals that get trapped inside the burning chaos.

As a result, Humble Bundle will be giving all proceeds made from the bundle towards the RSPCA, WIRES, and the World Wildlife Fund. It’s quite a deal as well because there is only one tier to unlock all the video games which is just $25. However, you’ll also have the ability to donate more if you wish when you purchase the bundle. For more information on the bundle, check out the official web page right here. Likewise, if you wish to see the latest deals for video game offerings this week then check out our weekly deals page right here.

Humble Bundle Australia Fire Relief Games

Note: Minimum of $25 to obtain all the games.

Hollow Knight

Void Bastards

Armello

Euro Truck Simulator 2

DuckGame

Hand of Fate 2

Paradiogm

Crawl

The Adventure Pals

Regular Human Basketball

Satellite Reign

Hacknet

Mr. Shifty

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Assault Android Cactus+

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game

Framed Collection

Think of the Children

Death Squared

Paperbark

Quest of Dungeons

The Stillness of the Wind

The Gardens Between

Paper Fire Rookie

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom

Machinarium

