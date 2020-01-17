PlayStation 5 Controller Seemingly Compatible With PlayStation 4

The PlayStation 4 console had quite a big following over the years and while there are plenty of owners with the hardware and accessories, we know that soon we’ll be moving on to the PlayStation 5. As we move into 2020 we know that the PlayStation 5 will be available during this holiday season. But, there is still a whole lot we don’t know about with the console or hardware just yet.

We know that the PlayStation 5 is coming this holiday season, that it will have an SSD and to top it off the controller will offer some new feedback to react with certain moments during the game. However, a lot of the features that the console will bring to the market remains to be seen. Still, with reports and leaks coming out rather frequently, we may have a new indication that the PlayStation 5 controller will be compatible with the PlayStation 4.

In a recent discovery from Jack of All Controllers, it appears that the PlayStation France website page that compares the various PlayStation 4 models offers a new update. Each is seemingly compatible with the DualShock 4 and the DualShock 5. This is something that was not announced at the moment so if this true, it looks like players will have access to another controller at the very least for their PlayStation 4 controller if they pick up the latest platform release.

Of course, with that said, it would be curious as to if the production of the DualShock 4 will quickly end once the PlayStation 5 does hit the marketplace. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just how this plays out and if Sony makes mention of accessories along with peripherals working across both platforms.

Source: PlayStation France