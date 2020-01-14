Breaking: Sony Confirms They Won’t Be Attending E3 2020

Sony has announced today that the company will once again be skipping E3, and will rather focus on participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe.

The official announcement was made to Gameindusrty.biz where a Sony spokesperson told the website that Sony will be skipping the global gaming convention. This seems to be the trend for gaming companies, and it looks like Sony is doubling down and will separate themselves from the competition and have all the attention focused on them rather than sharing the spotlight. Apparently E3 2020 will not be the right venue for what Sony has planned for the year.

Check out the official announcement made to gameindustry.biz down below:

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020,” said a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson. “We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. “We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Earlier today, there has been rumors spreading that Sony would be skipping the convention once again. Now with the official announcement made, it will be curious to see where Sony decided to official reveal the PS5 to the public. Do note, that the PS5 is set to release this Holiday season. Check out the official rumor article of Sony skipping E3 2020 right here!

Are you excited for the PlayStation 5? Sad to hear the publisher skipping E3 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Gameindustry.biz