Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Will Receive Two Day One Updates, Read Full Patch Notes Here

Bandai Namco’s highly anticipated RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is not even released yet, however, the developers have detailed that the game will be receiving a day one update.

In matter of fact, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will receive two day one updates when the game releases later this month. The updates are relatively small, but it comes with a slew of welcomed fixes that will help the game play more smoothly. Most notably it will improve loading times, added sub stories, and adjusted the entry fee for time attacks.

Check out the patch notes for the two DBZ: Kakarot udpates down below:

Version 1.01

System features related to bonuses

Version 1.02

Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

In related news, Bandai Namco has released yet another trailer for their highly anticipated upcoming RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The new trailer is very short only clocking in about a minute long, however, it does break down a feature in the game that players will have to learn.

The Souls Emblem is today’s featured trailer and it walks viewers through the importance of soul emblems and how changing them will make the game play differently. Depending on what players what to focus on, will grant them different abilities. Check out the full announcement for the souls emblem feature overview DBZ: Kakarot right here!

If you’re interested in picking up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game will be available on January 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z RPG title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twisted Voxel