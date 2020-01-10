Doom and Doom II Receives Major Update On All Consoles, Check out What’s New Here

Bethesda has re-released Doom, Doom 2, and Doom 3 onto all platforms this past summer and fans have been loving their time revisiting these classic video games. Announced today, Bethesda has released a brand new update for the games, one which adds a slew of enhancements including a 60 FPS mode, quick save functionality, and so much more.

The new update came in the nick of time as fans have been longing for a 60 FPS mode, which is a game-changer in itself. However, that isn’t the only major change coming to the game. As mentioned above, a quick save functionality, which will be as simple as pressing a couple of buttons prompts in the pause mode, will be added as well. This will be prove worthy during speed-runs, first-time playthroughs, and even if you find a certain enemy type challenging, just simply save, die, and repeat!

However, that isn’t all that’s being added to Doom and Doom II. A handful of other fixes including a Quick Weapon Select feature, improved Level Select function, added Aspect Ratio and Brightness options, a new split-screen HUD will be added to the game.

To read the full set of patch notes, you can do so right here. Doom and Doom II will receive this update in the coming days, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled and hop back into the action to experience killing demons in silky 60 FPS.

Source: Bethesda.net