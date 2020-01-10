Resident Evil 3 Won’t Have A Mercenaries Mode

Capcom has been giving some special treatment to its Resident Evil franchise. With Resident Evil 7 going back to its survival-horror roots, the development studio has opted to bring back the franchise classics by remaking the earlier titles. With both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 out of the way, the next major remake inbound is Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 2 released early 2019 and it was a massive hit. Fans got to go back and take on a new updated version of the Resident Evil 2 storyline and with the third installment taking place during the same events as Resident Evil 2, both newcomers and veteran players are itching to get the next installment. For newcomers, they may not have known that there was a Mercenaries mini-game featured in the title. Essentially, this game mode puts players into a game mode to eliminate as many enemies as possible without getting killed.

This game mode is confirmed to not be included in the game. We’re unsure of the reasoning behind Capcom’s decision to remove the game mode, though it very well could be the fact that Resident Evil 3 will see the inclusion of a new multiplayer mode known as Resistance. It may offer a different premise than Mercenaries but the cooperative game mode may prove to be a worthy addition to the overall game.

This isn’t the only big change up to the Resident Evil 3 video game remake. It was also reported that there would be some storyline changes to the campaign. Instead of having multiple endings, there would only be a single ending and that certain side characters would be expanded in the remake. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if these changes help or hurt the game as Resident Evil 3 is not set to release until April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

