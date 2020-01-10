Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Not Feature Multiple Endings

When it comes to Capcom, the development studio has been killing it lately with their Resident Evil franchise. It all started with Resident Evil 7 that brought the series back to its survival-horror roots. However, afterward, the studio brought out a remake of Resident Evil 2, much like how they handled the original Resident Evil remake. This was a massive success and it brought both newcomers and veterans to the video game franchise.

With its success, Capcom has been dealing with plenty of requests from fans wanting a remake done for the follow-up title installment, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. It didn’t take Capcom very long to make the grand unveiling of a Resident Evil 3 remake which is hitting the marketplace later this year. With any remake, you can expect some changes to be placed.

Outside of the visual and mechanic enhancements, some development studios decide to make some changes to the overall storyline. That’s exactly what’s happening here in Resident Evil 3. While the original installment had multiple endings, this upcoming remake will just have one which should alter the storyline a bit. That’s not the only change up either.

In a publication interview with producer Peter Fabiano, OPM UK found that Capcom’s development team is actually making some changes to certain characters in order to expand on their background. We, of course, don’t know just what that is quite yet, but it does seem that Capcom has some more streamline focus with Resident Evil 3 with less focus on allowing players to make certain choices.

We’ll have to wait and see if these changes make any drastic difference in terms of the video game success. However, we don’t have to wait too long as Resident Evil 3 will be launching this April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.









Source: PSU