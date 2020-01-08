PlayStation Gear Store Sale Currently Live

With Christmas officially wrapped up last year and the winter season in full effect, we’re in a slight limbo. Current console platforms are on their way out but the next-generation system is not hitting the marketplace until the holiday season of this year. Likewise, the big video game releases are scattered for the coming months, so now is the time that some of the past year hits are being featured in various sales.

If you’re not after a video game title but rather treat yourself to some gear and PlayStation branded merchandise then you’re in luck. Sony has alerted fans online that they are running a sale on the PlayStation Gear website. Within the website, you’ll find anything from apparel, accessories, bags, collectibles, drink ware, and hats. The list goes on and it’s your chance to pick up some new merchandise at a discount.

PlayStation Gear Sale Highlights

Monoline Design Kratos and Atreus Metallic Mug – $6.99

Uncharted Speckled Ceramic Mug – $5.99

Bloodborne Vegan Leather Backpack – $29.99

Kojima Productions Logo Tee – $9.99

PS1 Console Tee – $12.99

Uncharted 4 Libertalia Coin – $12.99

While the PlayStation Gear website offers some great deals, you can always find some killer video game deals each week. Within our weekly updated deals page, we offer highlights for different video game titles and hardware from various retailers both online and in-store.

Didn’t get what you wanted during the holidays? See what’s marked down at the PlayStation Gear Store: https://t.co/YpvN6kSjym pic.twitter.com/MkisOxPxFx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 8, 2020

Source: Twitter