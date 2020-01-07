Xbox Game Pass is Getting a New Wave of Games in January

Microsoft has announced on the Xbox Wire that a new wave of games will be making its debut on Xbox Game Pass in the month of January.

The new wave of games includes Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and Tekken 7. The new wave of games will be released periodically over the month of January as usual, so check out down below to find out the exact dates.

Xbox Game Pass Release Schedule:

January 9 : Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

: Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet January 16: Tekken 7

In related news, earlier this week Microsoft dropped a big surprise onto their Game Pass service in the form of one of the most popular games, Grand Theft Auto V. Yes, you heard that correct, Grand Theft Auto V has joined Game Pass and is fully playable to all who are subscribed to the service.

It is also worth mentioning, a handful of titles will be leaving Game Pass in the month of January. LEGO City Undercover and Just Cause 3 will be leaving later this month so be sure to check them out before they make their departure.

What are your thoughts on the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire